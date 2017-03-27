Officers, deputies honored for Hurric...

Officers, deputies honored for Hurricane Matthew service

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The Whiteville Police Department honored more than two dozen members of their own department, the Wilmington Police Department and the Columbus County Sheriff's Office for their service during Hurricane Matthew. "This state endured one of the worst storms we could ever endure," Rosier said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Break-in suspects sought Wed concerned citizen 1
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Tue Gross 121
Whiteville voted top ten most dangerous small t... (Jun '16) Mar 19 Wville 7
News Columbus Co. authorities looking for stabbing s... Mar 15 Murdercapitolofth... 2
Need it bad (Aug '16) Mar 13 tiffany 17
Columbus County Corruption (Aug '11) Mar 11 Murdercapitolofth... 27
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Mar 9 Bbcaddict 90
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC