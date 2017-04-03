Norton planning run for Whiteville City Council seat
Norton, who ran unsuccessfully for Columbus County Sheriff in 2014, said in the Facebook post that he plans to run "a campaign for change after seeing several policemen wrongfully terminated, employees wrongfully terminated, police brutality of unnecessary use of excessive force, the city manager's misconduct in office" and more.
