Norton planning run for Whiteville Ci...

Norton planning run for Whiteville City Council seat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Norton, who ran unsuccessfully for Columbus County Sheriff in 2014, said in the Facebook post that he plans to run "a campaign for change after seeing several policemen wrongfully terminated, employees wrongfully terminated, police brutality of unnecessary use of excessive force, the city manager's misconduct in office" and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
top ho (Mar '12) Apr 2 Stinker 6
News Break-in suspects sought Mar 29 concerned citizen 1
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Mar 28 Gross 121
Whiteville voted top ten most dangerous small t... (Jun '16) Mar 19 Wville 7
News Columbus Co. authorities looking for stabbing s... Mar 15 Murdercapitolofth... 2
Need it bad (Aug '16) Mar 13 tiffany 17
Columbus County Corruption (Aug '11) Mar 11 Murdercapitolofth... 27
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC