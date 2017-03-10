New Jersey murder suspect shoots hims...

New Jersey murder suspect shoots himself in Whiteville

The SBI and local law enforcement officers went to an apartment complex outside of Whiteville around noon to try and arrest a murder suspect out of New Jersey. According to a news release from the NC SBI, while calling for Tim McAllister, 54, to come out, agents and officers heard a gunshot, entered the apartment and found McAllister had shot himself.

