Man wanted on sex offense charges arrested in Columbus County
A man wanted on several sex offense charges was arrested in Columbus County on Monday night and is being held on an $850,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Break-in suspects sought
|12 hr
|concerned citizen
|1
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Gross
|121
|Whiteville voted top ten most dangerous small t... (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|Wville
|7
|Columbus Co. authorities looking for stabbing s...
|Mar 15
|Murdercapitolofth...
|2
|Need it bad (Aug '16)
|Mar 13
|tiffany
|17
|Columbus County Corruption (Aug '11)
|Mar 11
|Murdercapitolofth...
|27
|White women and BBC (Dec '11)
|Mar 9
|Bbcaddict
|90
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC