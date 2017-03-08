Man wanted for Irvington murder shoots himself

WHITEVILLE, N.C. -- A man who was wanted for killing a woman in Irvington's first homicide of 2017 was hospitalized Friday after shooting himself in the head, First Assistant Essex County Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said. Authorities in Essex County learned Tim McAllister, 54, may have been hiding in North Carolina since allegedly shooting Tajimiah Phillips, 31, of Newark Feb. 25, Fennelly said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.