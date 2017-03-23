Hallsboro man faces assault, kidnappi...

Hallsboro man faces assault, kidnapping charges after allegedly attacking woman

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A Hallsboro man is facing multiple charges, including assault and kidnapping, after he allegedly attacked a woman earlier this month. Corey Harris, 26, has been charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whiteville voted top ten most dangerous small t... (Jun '16) Mar 19 Wville 7
News Columbus Co. authorities looking for stabbing s... Mar 15 Murdercapitolofth... 2
Need it bad (Aug '16) Mar 13 tiffany 17
Columbus County Corruption (Aug '11) Mar 11 Murdercapitolofth... 27
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Mar 9 Bbcaddict 90
News Homeowners scared after string of break-ins: 'I... Mar 9 ironpin 2
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Mar 6 Murdercapitolofth... 120
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC