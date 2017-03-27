Hallsboro man charged in fatal Januar...

Hallsboro man charged in fatal January crash

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A Hallsboro man has been charged in a crash that took the life of a 27-year-old man in January near Whiteville. Steven Thomas Hansford, 28, faces felony death by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter charges.

