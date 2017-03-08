Firefighter Injured at NC Pallet Comp...

Firefighter Injured at NC Pallet Company Fire

March 07--BLADENBORO -- Investigators haven't determined the cause of a multi-alarm fire that injured one firefighter this morning at the J.C. Pallet Co. Inc. in Bladenboro a Bladen County Emergency Management spokesman said.

