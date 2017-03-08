Firefighter Injured at NC Pallet Company Fire
March 07--BLADENBORO -- Investigators haven't determined the cause of a multi-alarm fire that injured one firefighter this morning at the J.C. Pallet Co. Inc. in Bladenboro a Bladen County Emergency Management spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|Mar 6
|Murdercapitolofth...
|120
|Homeowners scared after string of break-ins: 'I...
|Feb 14
|yep
|1
|Don't believe the fake news about steam cooking...
|Feb 8
|4yearoldstrippers...
|2
|White women and BBC (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|nolabbcking
|89
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Jan '17
|Pamela hammonds
|2
|What do you know about Pizzagate?
|Jan '17
|Murdercapitolofth...
|1
|Need it bad (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|tiffany
|16
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC