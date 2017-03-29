Boil water advisory issued for parts ...

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Whiteville

Wednesday Mar 29

The affected areas include Pinewood Drive, West Burkhead Street, Williamson Street, West Williams Street , Maultsby Drive and Lester Smith Street. You should boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute prior to using for drinking or cooking.

Whiteville, NC

