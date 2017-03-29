Boil water advisory issued for parts of Whiteville
The affected areas include Pinewood Drive, West Burkhead Street, Williamson Street, West Williams Street , Maultsby Drive and Lester Smith Street. You should boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute prior to using for drinking or cooking.
