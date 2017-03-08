Billaud and Richardson

Billaud and Richardson

Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Robesonian

Rhonda and Greg Billeaud of Whiteville announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ripley Gavrielle Billaud, to Joel Evan Richardson of Greensboro. The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Whiteville High School and is currently a senior at UNC-Greensboro, where she is majoring in Archaeology.

