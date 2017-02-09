Zaxbya s opening in Whiteville Monday

Zaxby's, known for its chicken fingers and wings, is opening a new location in the county seat of Columbus County Monday. The grand opening celebration for the chain's first Whiteville location starts at 10:30 a.m. The new store at 10 Northfield Center will operate 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

