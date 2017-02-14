Whiteville City Council considers pla...

Whiteville City Council considers plans for new City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Right now, Whiteville's City Council members conduct business from a rented space, due to a mold infestation and foundation issues affecting their old facility. During the meeting, which was open to the public, both citizens and city leaders expressed concerns about the project's cost-an estimated $2 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Wed Concerned citizen 119
News Homeowners scared after string of break-ins: 'I... Feb 14 yep 1
Don't believe the fake news about steam cooking... Feb 8 4yearoldstrippers... 2
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Feb 1 nolabbcking 89
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Jan '17 Pamela hammonds 2
What do you know about Pizzagate? Jan '17 Murdercapitolofth... 1
Need it bad (Aug '16) Jan '17 tiffany 16
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC