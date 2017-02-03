Revival services planned at Victory Baptist Church -
Evangelist Jeremy Frazor and his team will conduct special services at the Victory Baptist Church in Whiteville on Feb. 19-23. A special "Friend Day" service will be held on Sunday morning, followed by a covered-dish meal in the fellowship hall.
