Homeowners scared after string of break-ins: 'It's a violation'
There are 1 comment on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Homeowners scared after string of break-ins: 'It's a violation'.
Two homeowners in Whiteville said they feel devastated, terrified and violated after a string of break-ins just miles away from each other. Carrie Hammond and Chelsea Ward both had their homes broken into on the same day within 30 minutes of each other.
#1 Tuesday Feb 14
Well chalk it up to the good ole Sheriff's dept. they are so sorry and Hatcher is the biggest joke of all
