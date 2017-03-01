First Alert Forecast: weather pattern...

First Alert Forecast: weather pattern favors big temperatures, small rain chances

Tuesday Feb 21

A weak low pressure system will bring low-end rain chances for the middle and latter parts of this week, but the biggest weather story will continue to be above-average temperatures. TUESDAY DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies, light northeast breezes, inland highs mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and beach highs mainly in the lower and mid 60s.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Columbus County was issued at March 06 at 10:24AM EST

