First Alert Forecast: weather pattern favors big temperatures, small rain chances

A weak low pressure system will bring low-end rain chances for the middle and latter parts of this week, but the biggest weather story will continue to be above-average temperatures. TUESDAY DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies, light northeast breezes, inland highs mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s, and beach highs mainly in the lower and mid 60s.

