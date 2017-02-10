FEMA Offers Repair, Rebuilding Advice at Community Facilities in...
FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand next week at local community facilities to answer questions and offer home improvement tips to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes. Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.
