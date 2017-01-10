Whiteville native, UNCW grad named interim Highway Patrol commander
Gov. Roy Cooper has named a Whiteville native and UNCW graduate the acting commander of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Maj, Charles "Vic" Ward will replace Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need it bad
|1 hr
|Realdeal
|13
|White women and BBC (Dec '11)
|20 hr
|tiffany
|87
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|Dec 22
|FED up
|116
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|Swap meet-flea market
|Nov '16
|Straydo
|1
|Sheriff Chris Batten's Lies cost Columbus Count... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Karma122
|51
|Police asking for help finding missing Whitevil...
|Nov '16
|Wheety
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC