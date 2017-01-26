Week in review -
The solicitor for the federal Department of the Interior issued a memo on Dec. 22 that says the Lumbees can apply to that agency for recognition - an opinion that could reverse nearly three decades of policy that blocked them. Since 1956, the Robeson County-based tribe has only had partial recognition from the federal government as an American Indian tribe.
