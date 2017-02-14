UNCP student wins top honor from McDonalda s -
A local student and restaurant worker has earned a top company award from among 40,000 employees at 800 restaurants. Jessica Dinnen, 24, a full-time employee at the McDonald's restaurant in Pembroke was recently named Crew Person of the Year among 800 restaurants in the region that encompasses North Carolina, South Carolina, parts of Tennessee, West Virginia and Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners scared after string of break-ins: 'I...
|2 hr
|yep
|1
|Don't believe the fake news about steam cooking...
|Feb 8
|4yearoldstrippers...
|2
|White women and BBC (Dec '11)
|Feb 1
|nolabbcking
|89
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Jan 26
|Pamela hammonds
|2
|What do you know about Pizzagate?
|Jan 18
|Murdercapitolofth...
|1
|Need it bad (Aug '16)
|Jan 15
|tiffany
|16
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|FED up
|116
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC