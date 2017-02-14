UNCP student wins top honor from McDo...

UNCP student wins top honor from McDonalda s

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Robesonian

A local student and restaurant worker has earned a top company award from among 40,000 employees at 800 restaurants. Jessica Dinnen, 24, a full-time employee at the McDonald's restaurant in Pembroke was recently named Crew Person of the Year among 800 restaurants in the region that encompasses North Carolina, South Carolina, parts of Tennessee, West Virginia and Georgia.

