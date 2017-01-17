Man sentenced for 2014 killing in Columbus County
The Fayetteville Observer reported that 33-year-old Antwan Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in court in Whiteville on Tuesday. Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser sentenced Johnson to between 30 years and 37 years in prison on the charges.
