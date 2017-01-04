Man reported missing in Bladen County
Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker says the family of Dean Anthony Clark Jr. reported him missing on December 30. Clark's father told deputies he spoke with his son every week on the phone, but has not been able to locate him since November. Clark was last known to be living in the Council area of Bladen County.
