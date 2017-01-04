Man reported missing in Bladen County

Man reported missing in Bladen County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker says the family of Dean Anthony Clark Jr. reported him missing on December 30. Clark's father told deputies he spoke with his son every week on the phone, but has not been able to locate him since November. Clark was last known to be living in the Council area of Bladen County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need it bad 17 hr tiffany 16
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Jan 9 tiffany 87
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Dec 22 FED up 116
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Dec '16 spacecookie 1
Swap meet-flea market Nov '16 Straydo 1
Sheriff Chris Batten's Lies cost Columbus Count... (Oct '11) Nov '16 Karma122 51
News Police asking for help finding missing Whitevil... Nov '16 Wheety 1
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC