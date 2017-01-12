Crews on scene of serious crash in Whiteville
According to Hal Lowder, Public Information Officer for the City of Whiteville, fire crews had to extricate at least one victim from a vehicle involved in the crash. A medical helicopter landed at the scene along South J.K. Powell Boulevard to transport someone involved in the crash.
