Appeals Court: Charter School Firm Ca...

Appeals Court: Charter School Firm Can't Sue North Carolina School Official for Libel

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Insurance Journal West

A company running a string of taxpayer-funded charter schools and its founder can't sue a former North Carolina local school superintendent for libel after he criticized plans for a competing school, the state Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 17 Former Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Edward Pruden was protected against the libel lawsuit because his opposition was part of his official position as local public schools chief, the court said. The unanimous decision by a three-judge court panel did not address whether statements deemed objectionable in the lawsuit by Roger Bacon Academy Inc. and the company's owner, charter-school entrepreneur Baker Mitchell Jr., were libelous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't believe the fake news about steam cooking... 18 hr 4yearoldstrippers... 2
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Feb 1 nolabbcking 89
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Jan 26 Pamela hammonds 2
What do you know about Pizzagate? Jan 18 Murdercapitolofth... 1
Need it bad (Aug '16) Jan 15 tiffany 16
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Dec '16 FED up 116
Swap meet-flea market Nov '16 Straydo 1
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC