Appeals Court: Charter School Firm Can't Sue North Carolina School Official for Libel

A company running a string of taxpayer-funded charter schools and its founder can't sue a former North Carolina local school superintendent for libel after he criticized plans for a competing school, the state Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 17 Former Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Edward Pruden was protected against the libel lawsuit because his opposition was part of his official position as local public schools chief, the court said. The unanimous decision by a three-judge court panel did not address whether statements deemed objectionable in the lawsuit by Roger Bacon Academy Inc. and the company's owner, charter-school entrepreneur Baker Mitchell Jr., were libelous.

