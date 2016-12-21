Woman sent to prison after two-county chase -
An Evergreen woman plead guilty to assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, fleeing to elude arrest and driving while impaired on Wednesday in Bladen County Superior Court. Ivey Dew, 27, was sentenced to between 19 and 32 months in prison, according to the Bladen County District Attorney's Office.
