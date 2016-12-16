Whiteville police officer fired after investigation
Officer Sergio Reed is accused of violating Rules and Regulations and Failure of Personal Conduct according to The City of Whiteville's Personnel Policy. According to a news release, Officer Reed was fired after an administrative investigation was able to verify complaints against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|Dec 22
|FED up
|116
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|Swap meet-flea market
|Nov 30
|Straydo
|1
|Sheriff Chris Batten's Lies cost Columbus Count... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Karma122
|51
|Police asking for help finding missing Whitevil...
|Nov '16
|Wheety
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|2
|'Rev. Jeremy Cribb' ministry site posted, then ... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Lea Faulk
|468
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC