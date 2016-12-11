Whiteville Police looking for suspect after shooting sends 1 to hospital
Police said around 3:15 p.m., Cory Hines was shot multiple times in his leg suffering non-life threatening injuries. Hines was walking on Martin Luther King Blvd. near W. Columbus St. in Whiteville when a car pulled up and shot Hines.
