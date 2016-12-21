Whiteville man accused of using brother's identity to get insurance
A Whiteville man is accused of using his brother's identity to obtain car insurance, according to the NC Department of Insurance. Raymond Glenn III, 52, has been charged with identity theft, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
