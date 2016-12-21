Week in review -
President-elect Donald Trump told an enthusiastic crowd Tuesday night his administration will seek to rebuild the military, take better care of its veterans and revive a limping national economy. Speaking to an audience of about 7,000 people at the Crown Coliseum, the next commander in chief vowed in his first budget recommendation to end the automatic military budget cuts known as sequester.
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|FED up
|116
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|Swap meet-flea market
|Nov 30
|Straydo
|1
|Sheriff Chris Batten's Lies cost Columbus Count... (Oct '11)
|Nov 27
|Karma122
|51
|Police asking for help finding missing Whitevil...
|Nov '16
|Wheety
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|2
|'Rev. Jeremy Cribb' ministry site posted, then ... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Lea Faulk
|468
