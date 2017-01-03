Week in review -

Week in review -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Bladen Journal

A day after a fight caused chaos and triggered a shutdown at Cross Creek Mall, officials announced that security was boosted and its youth escort policy has been expanded. The mall, which was evacuated and closed early at 5 p.m. Monday instead of 9 p.m., opened to a steady crowd at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need it bad Fri tiffany 6
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Dec 31 tiffany 86
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Dec 22 FED up 116
News Family: Woman shot by officer still critical - Dec 12 spacecookie 1
Swap meet-flea market Nov '16 Straydo 1
Sheriff Chris Batten's Lies cost Columbus Count... (Oct '11) Nov '16 Karma122 51
News Police asking for help finding missing Whitevil... Nov '16 Wheety 1
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,705,253

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC