Shipman Scholarships awarded to eight students -
The 16th annual Shipman Memorial Fundraising Scholarship Program, held in memory of William Dewey Shipman Sr. and Zenah Mae Clarida Shipman, was held on Nov. 26 at St. James AME Zion Church in the Sandhill Community of Bladenboro. Mistress of Ceremonies Abreana Brown, great-granddaughter of the Shipmans and a sophomore at Northeast Guilford High in McLeansville, presided over the program after being introduced by her brother Sir Brown and a corsage was presented by another brother Steven Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|FED up
|116
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|Swap meet-flea market
|Nov 30
|Straydo
|1
|Sheriff Chris Batten's Lies cost Columbus Count... (Oct '11)
|Nov 27
|Karma122
|51
|Police asking for help finding missing Whitevil...
|Nov '16
|Wheety
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|2
|'Rev. Jeremy Cribb' ministry site posted, then ... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Lea Faulk
|468
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC