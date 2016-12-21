Shipman Scholarships awarded to eight students

The 16th annual Shipman Memorial Fundraising Scholarship Program, held in memory of William Dewey Shipman Sr. and Zenah Mae Clarida Shipman, was held on Nov. 26 at St. James AME Zion Church in the Sandhill Community of Bladenboro. Mistress of Ceremonies Abreana Brown, great-granddaughter of the Shipmans and a sophomore at Northeast Guilford High in McLeansville, presided over the program after being introduced by her brother Sir Brown and a corsage was presented by another brother Steven Smith.

