Man injured in Whiteville shooting

A man was shot on Martin Luther King Blvd. near W. Columbus St. in Whiteville Sunday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. According to officials with the Whiteville PD, the man, Cory Hines, was walking on the street when a car pulled up and shot him. He was shot multiple times in his leg suffering non-life threatening injuries.

