Disaster Recovery Center in Columbus County to close
According to a news release, the center at the Employment Security Commission on Jefferson Street in Whiteville will close Friday at 6 p.m. FEMA and the state say visits to the center have decreased, so the agencies will move resources to other centers in counties affected by Hurricane Matthew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|FED up
|116
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|Swap meet-flea market
|Nov 30
|Straydo
|1
|Sheriff Chris Batten's Lies cost Columbus Count... (Oct '11)
|Nov 27
|Karma122
|51
|Police asking for help finding missing Whitevil...
|Nov '16
|Wheety
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|2
|'Rev. Jeremy Cribb' ministry site posted, then ... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Lea Faulk
|468
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC