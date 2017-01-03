Brunswick County Hosts First Annual H...

Brunswick County Hosts First Annual Hoops Tourney

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Topsail, Whiteville, North Brunswick, and East Columbus will play in the first annual Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Christmas Tournament Brunswick Community College is set to begin the first annual Brunswick County Sheriff's Office High School Boys Christmas Tournament, running December 19-20 at the Dinah E. Gore Center on the campus of BCC in Bolivia.

Whiteville, NC

