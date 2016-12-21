Laura Lisk 'never met a stranger' Updated at
Laura Kathleen Lisk, who died in an automobile accident on Sunday, was due to graduate with a degree in health communication from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in less than three weeks. "Laura was a wonderful person," Jarrett said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|FED up
|116
|Family: Woman shot by officer still critical -
|Dec 12
|spacecookie
|1
|Swap meet-flea market
|Nov 30
|Straydo
|1
|Sheriff Chris Batten's Lies cost Columbus Count... (Oct '11)
|Nov 27
|Karma122
|51
|Police asking for help finding missing Whitevil...
|Nov '16
|Wheety
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|2
|'Rev. Jeremy Cribb' ministry site posted, then ... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Lea Faulk
|468
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC