Actor Jeff Bridges on Trump: 'I'm Roo...

Actor Jeff Bridges on Trump: 'I'm Rooting for Him'

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

Actor Jeff Bridges, a Hillary Clinton supporter, said he's "rooting" for President Donald Trump to do well for the country. "I'm rooting for him to do well by our country," Bridges told the Associated Press last week after taking part in a panel on child hunger at a meeting of the Western Governors Association in Whitefish, Mont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridges takes chilled approach in heated politi... Jun 30 anonymous 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May '17 Amazenblue 77
Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt May '17 Darcy 13
The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14) May '17 Eternallydamned420 6
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar '17 yehoshooah adam 9
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,554 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC