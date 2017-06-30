Actor Jeff Bridges on Trump: 'I'm Rooting for Him'
Actor Jeff Bridges, a Hillary Clinton supporter, said he's "rooting" for President Donald Trump to do well for the country. "I'm rooting for him to do well by our country," Bridges told the Associated Press last week after taking part in a panel on child hunger at a meeting of the Western Governors Association in Whitefish, Mont.
