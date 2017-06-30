Zinke calls for fewer barriers to development on public land

This billboard design using an undated photo provided by Montana Wilderness Association of fly fishing television host Hilary Hutcheson, shows one of five billboards that are being installed Friday, June 23, 2017 and Monday, June 26, that will greet U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke when he returns to his hometown in Whitefish, Mont. Zinc will speak next at the Western Governors Association annual conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.