Wildlife officials investigating grizzly bear shooting death
State and federal wildlife officials are investigating after a male grizzly bear that had been shot to death was found in the Stillwater River in northwestern Montana. Investigators believe the bear may have been dumped off a bridge west of Whitefish between May 25 and May 28, when boaters found the carcass in the water.
