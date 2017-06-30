Wildlife officials investigating griz...

Wildlife officials investigating grizzly bear shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: KFBB

State and federal wildlife officials are investigating after a male grizzly bear that had been shot to death was found in the Stillwater River in northwestern Montana. Investigators believe the bear may have been dumped off a bridge west of Whitefish between May 25 and May 28, when boaters found the carcass in the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridges takes chilled approach in heated politi... 18 hr anonymous 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May '17 Amazenblue 77
Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt May '17 Darcy 13
The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14) May '17 Eternallydamned420 6
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar '17 yehoshooah adam 9
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC