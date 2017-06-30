Trump hails 'energy revolution' as exports surge

"Together, we are going to start a new energy revolution - one that celebrates American production on American soil," Trump said in a statement, adding that the U.S. is on the brink of becoming a net exporter of oil, gas and other energy resources. At the White House, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the administration is confident officials can "pave the path toward U.S. energy dominance" by exporting oil, gas and coal to markets around the world, and promoting nuclear energy and even renewables such as wind and solar power.

