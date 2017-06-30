Trump hails 'energy revolution' as exports surge
"Together, we are going to start a new energy revolution - one that celebrates American production on American soil," Trump said in a statement, adding that the U.S. is on the brink of becoming a net exporter of oil, gas and other energy resources. At the White House, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the administration is confident officials can "pave the path toward U.S. energy dominance" by exporting oil, gas and coal to markets around the world, and promoting nuclear energy and even renewables such as wind and solar power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridges takes chilled approach in heated politi...
|18 hr
|anonymous
|9
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt
|May '17
|Darcy
|13
|The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Eternallydamned420
|6
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar '17
|yehoshooah adam
|9
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC