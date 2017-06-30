Neo-Nazi Raises $150,000 To Fight Lawsuit - But Is 'Hiding'
The neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin has raised more than $150,000 for his legal defense after the Southern Poverty Law Center sued him for organizing an online "troll storm" against a Jewish real estate agent in Montana. The SPLC described him as "hiding" from their lawsuit.
