Neo-Nazi Raises $150,000 To Fight Law...

Neo-Nazi Raises $150,000 To Fight Lawsuit - But Is 'Hiding'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Forward

The neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin has raised more than $150,000 for his legal defense after the Southern Poverty Law Center sued him for organizing an online "troll storm" against a Jewish real estate agent in Montana. The SPLC described him as "hiding" from their lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridges takes chilled approach in heated politi... 18 hr anonymous 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May '17 Amazenblue 77
Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt May '17 Darcy 13
The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14) May '17 Eternallydamned420 6
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar '17 yehoshooah adam 9
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC