Enviros Go Nuts For Monument Review As Zinke Visits Montana

Environmentalists are launching a media campaign targeting Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and the Western Governors Association as the WGA's annual conference in Whitefish, Mont., begins Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. Environmental groups are running ads on billboards and local television stations and holding rallies, urging Zinke to leave Montana's Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument untouched by President Donald Trump's order to review the designations of 27 national monuments, according to the Associated Press.

