City leaders call for removal of county planning board members for 'Nazi' reference

Whitefish city officials are asking for the dismissal of two county planning board members following a May 10 meeting where the board members made comments using "foul language" and made references to "Whitefish Nazis." Mayor John Mulhfeld and all six members of Council in a letter dated June 6 , request that the Flathead County Commissioners censure the planning board members for their "strident comments with foul language" and ask that the members either be removed from the board or be required to recuse themselves from decisions that impact the city of Whitefish.

