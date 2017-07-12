Bridges takes chilled approach in hea...

Bridges takes chilled approach in heated political rhetoric

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, Jeff Bridges attends the Global Green USA 14th Annual Pre-Oscar Party in Los Angeles. Bridges has played a president in the movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Tue yehoshooah adam 9
News Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove... Tue IDF 2
News Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass... (Dec '16) Tue IDF 7
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Tue IDF 4
News Bridges takes chilled approach in heated politi... Jun 30 anonymous 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May '17 Amazenblue 77
Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt May '17 Darcy 13
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC