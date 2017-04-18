SPLC sues pro-Trump neo-Nazi
The site at one time advertised itself as 'America's #1 most trusted Republican news source' and ran photos of Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan on its masthead. The Daily Stormer site currently features photos of pro-Trump demonstrators in Berkeley, Calif., assaulting anti-Trump marchers.
