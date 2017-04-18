Notorious Anti-Semitic Hacker Calls Trolling A 'Patriotic Act'
Andrew Auernheimer, a notorious computer hacker known for his anti-Semitic rhetoric, views his online trolling as an important political act. "Being offensive is a political act," he told The Associated Press in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14)
|Apr 12
|Lala
|5
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Apr 5
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar 23
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar 21
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|justiceforall
|16
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC