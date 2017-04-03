MT: Trump Budget Threatens Empire Bui...

MT: Trump Budget Threatens Empire Builder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 04--A budget proposal by President Trump could impact Amtrak travel across the country including on the Empire Builder. The plan calls for an end to federal support for Amtrak's long-distance train service, which includes the Empire Builder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Wed Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar 23 yehoshooah adam 9
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Mar 21 Vanilla Wolf 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan '17 justiceforall 16
News Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove... Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC