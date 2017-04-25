How a Montana county became a stage f...

How a Montana county became a stage for the national debate over refugees

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 15
The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14) Apr 12 Lala 5
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr 5 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar '17 yehoshooah adam 9
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,545,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC