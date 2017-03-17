Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee relief mission in May
There are 4 comments on the Religion News Service story from Friday Mar 17, titled Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee relief mission in May. In it, Religion News Service reports that:
Building on a groundswell of activity to uphold Judaism's core values, New York City's Stephen Wise Free Synagogue is launching a refugee relief mission to Greece and Germany in May. Due to a series of conflicts including the Syrian civil war, more than 65 million people have fled their homes. The number of displaced persons in the world exceeds even post-World War II numbers.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Religion News Service.
|
“Here again in The Torah”
Since: Nov 13
2,288
Denver Colorado 80218
|
#1 Saturday Mar 18
yeah sounds about right, in the jewish tradition of adding and abetting the enemies of ELOHEEM.
|
#2 Sunday Mar 19
Refugees only in White Christian nations. How come you Jews will not support refugees in Israel? Not one. Jews only. And you wonder why we hate you? The Goyim know. Get ready for the coming Holocaust. This one will be real this time. NO US OR GREAT BRITIAN TO SAVE YOU THIS TIME!
|
“Here again in The Torah”
Since: Nov 13
2,288
Denver Colorado 80218
|
#3 Sunday Mar 19
rabbee: as if you, do not have enough enemies of ELOHEEM in your own nation. you, invite more in with ignorance. i, prefer you devils remain uninvited in my life. i shall not, aid nor abet the enemies of ELOHEEM. i shall never, abide with traitors against ELOHEEM.
invasive species, are always extremely dangerous to you indigenous species. and invasive aggressive species of other g-ds, shall destroy you more peaceful culture and traditions. if your, stupid enough to want to self destruct.
|
#4 Tuesday Mar 21
Nation Destroyers. Don't buy their poison!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar 23
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Mar 21
|Vanilla Wolf
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|justiceforall
|16
|Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14)
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA is GOD
|4
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC