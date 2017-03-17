There are on the Religion News Service story from Friday Mar 17, titled Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee relief mission in May. In it, Religion News Service reports that:

Building on a groundswell of activity to uphold Judaism's core values, New York City's Stephen Wise Free Synagogue is launching a refugee relief mission to Greece and Germany in May. Due to a series of conflicts including the Syrian civil war, more than 65 million people have fled their homes. The number of displaced persons in the world exceeds even post-World War II numbers.

