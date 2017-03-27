Police officer's wife wants people to remember his service - not the way he died
Brad Treat's death in a bear attack was like an earthquake in the Montana community where he'd lived his whole life. Brad Treat's death in a bear attack was like an earthquake in the Montana community where he'd lived his whole life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whitefish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar 23
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Mar 21
|Vanilla Wolf
|2
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar 21
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|justiceforall
|16
|Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitefish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC