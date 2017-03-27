Police officer's wife wants people to...

Police officer's wife wants people to remember his service - not the way he died

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Brad Treat's death in a bear attack was like an earthquake in the Montana community where he'd lived his whole life. Brad Treat's death in a bear attack was like an earthquake in the Montana community where he'd lived his whole life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar 23 yehoshooah adam 9
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Mar 21 Vanilla Wolf 2
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Mar 21 Vanilla Wolf 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan '17 justiceforall 16
News Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove... Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,896 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC