Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
In reflecting on the recent hate crimes perpetrated against minority groups in the United States, one wonders what role religion can play in reversing hatred. Ever since the psychologist Gordon Allport's pioneering work on prejudice and discrimination in the 1950s, educators have grappled with how best to teach about difference in our country.
Whitefish Discussions
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|justiceforall
|16
|Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14)
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA is GOD
|4
|Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA IS GREAT
|6
