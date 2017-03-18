Faith and Values: The heart as an ant...

Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

In reflecting on the recent hate crimes perpetrated against minority groups in the United States, one wonders what role religion can play in reversing hatred. Ever since the psychologist Gordon Allport's pioneering work on prejudice and discrimination in the 1950s, educators have grappled with how best to teach about difference in our country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitefish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan '17 justiceforall 16
News Armed neo-Nazi march in Montana postponed - ove... Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
News Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14) Jan '17 ANTIFA is GOD 4
News Montana rabbi speaks out on anti-Semitic harass... Jan '17 ANTIFA IS GREAT 6
See all Whitefish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitefish Forum Now

Whitefish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitefish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Whitefish, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC