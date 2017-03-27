Arrest of JCC bomb hoaxer challenges the narrative on anti-Semitism

Evan Bernstein, left, and Oren Segal of the Anti-Defamation League at a news conference at ADL headquarters in New York City on the arrest of Juan Thompson, who allegedly made bomb threats against Jewish institutions, March 3, 2017. NEW YORK - Many Jewish groups blamed white supremacists, emboldened by Donald Trump's presidential campaign, for the bomb threats that have plagued Jewish institutions since the beginning of this year.

